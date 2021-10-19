State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $249,000 Holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,547,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after buying an additional 29,430 shares during the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OFLX opened at $143.60 on Tuesday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.02 and a 12 month high of $193.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.79 and a 200-day moving average of $150.46. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

Omega Flex Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

