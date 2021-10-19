State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $289,000 in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUBI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $15,996,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 28.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.