State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stake in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in LiveXLive Media were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $849,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 223,165 shares during the period. 38.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of LIVX opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 391.37% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. The company had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. On average, analysts predict that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay E. Krigsman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $193,650 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

