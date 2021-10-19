State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 15.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 6.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 13.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 26.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,140.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

