State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 4,600 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Gogo were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 115,985 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 21,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

GOGO stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.07. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOGO. Morgan Stanley cut Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Gogo Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.