State Street (NYSE:STT) Announces Earnings Results

State Street (NYSE:STT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12. State Street has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

