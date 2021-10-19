State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $103.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s current price.

STT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.85.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of State Street stock opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. State Street has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Way Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $1,898,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in State Street by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in State Street by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in State Street by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in State Street by 38,110.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.