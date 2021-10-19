State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $103.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s current price.
STT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.85.
Shares of State Street stock opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. State Street has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Way Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $1,898,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in State Street by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in State Street by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in State Street by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in State Street by 38,110.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
