Stealth (XST) Market Cap Reaches $3.22 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.0812 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $4,023.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000692 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000411 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00021168 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00020927 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

