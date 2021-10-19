Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.97

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as low as $1.97. Steel Connect shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 157,367 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The firm has a market cap of $127.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 30,840.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Steel Connect during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in Steel Connect by 31.6% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

