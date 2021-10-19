Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.78. 45,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,814. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

