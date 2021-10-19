StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Thomas Keck Sells 4,135 Shares

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Thomas Keck sold 4,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $177,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Keck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $116,154.00.

Shares of STEP opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in StepStone Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

