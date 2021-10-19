Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $12.02 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after buying an additional 824,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 19.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 12,809.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 554,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 54.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,521,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $333,799,000 after purchasing an additional 535,129 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.21.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON opened at $220.63 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $159.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

