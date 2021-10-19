Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 7,001 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,116,000 after buying an additional 186,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $123.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

