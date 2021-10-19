Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 15,244 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,082,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,187,000 after buying an additional 488,002 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.