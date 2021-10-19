Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,773 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,367 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $176.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.75.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

