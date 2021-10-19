Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 8,582 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

SBUX stock opened at $113.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.