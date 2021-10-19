Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 929 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in CME Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME stock opened at $213.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.58.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

