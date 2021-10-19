Stifel Financial Corp Buys 47,725 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,725 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Exelon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

