Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $74,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

MGV opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.16. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.48 and a 12 month high of $103.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.