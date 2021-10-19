Stifel Financial Corp Has $8.65 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.25. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

