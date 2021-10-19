Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.88. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $100.48.

