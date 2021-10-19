Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,624 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $88.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average of $93.29.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $201.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.46 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

