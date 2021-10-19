STM Group Plc (LON:STM) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.60

STM Group Plc (LON:STM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:STM opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 33.01. The stock has a market cap of £20.50 million and a PE ratio of 11.53. STM Group has a 52 week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 37.50 ($0.49).

Get STM Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STM Group in a report on Friday, July 30th.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for STM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.