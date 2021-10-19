STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 510,768.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,868 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 745,722 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,418 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,526 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STM stock opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $47.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STM shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

