Storj (STORJ) Achieves Market Cap of $435.89 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00001934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market cap of $435.89 million and $19.50 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Storj has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00039853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.10 or 0.00188637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00088334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,006,341 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.