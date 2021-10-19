Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Down 29.3% in September

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

STRT stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.50. 105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,759. The company has a market cap of $155.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $67.28.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.56 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $48,721.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $83,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $339,119. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 28.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.