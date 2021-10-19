StrongHands (SHND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $483.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. StrongHands has a market cap of $671,073.71 and approximately $483.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,788,249,426 coins and its circulating supply is 17,375,055,072 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

