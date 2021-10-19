Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.85 ($17.47).

Südzucker stock opened at €13.43 ($15.80) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.59. Südzucker has a fifty-two week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a fifty-two week high of €14.62 ($17.20). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

