Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

SGRY opened at $41.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 3.15.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,324,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,215,000 after buying an additional 84,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

