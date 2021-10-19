SushiSwap (SUSHI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $150.50 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $150.50 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for about $10.82 or 0.00017237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00041834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.65 or 0.00195420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00090275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SUSHI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 236,024,965 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

