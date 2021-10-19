Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,633 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

