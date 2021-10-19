Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $1.40 Million in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter.

DVOL opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

