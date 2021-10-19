Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 3,100 Shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in New Vista Acquisition were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVSAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVSAU opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

