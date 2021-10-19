Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Swisscom from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

SCMWY stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. Swisscom has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $61.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

