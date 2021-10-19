T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.08 Billion

Analysts expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to post $20.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.62 billion and the highest is $20.38 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $19.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $80.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.71 billion to $81.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $82.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.35 billion to $84.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $117.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.55.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 380,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,723,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $489,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

