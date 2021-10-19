Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at CIBC

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TNEYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.67.

TNEYF opened at $2.77 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

