Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.93.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:TVE traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 565,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,055. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.72 and a 52 week high of C$3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.62.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$152.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.