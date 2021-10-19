Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 203.50 ($2.66).

LON:TW opened at GBX 155.40 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 287.17. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 102.43 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79).

In related news, insider Jitesh Gadhia acquired 70,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £104,300 ($136,268.62). Insiders bought 70,272 shares of company stock worth $10,475,059 over the last 90 days.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

