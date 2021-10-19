Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 203.50 ($2.66).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TW shares. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 155.40 ($2.03) on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 102.43 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The stock has a market cap of £5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 168.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 287.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 4.14 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

In other news, insider Jitesh Gadhia bought 70,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £104,300 ($136,268.62). In the last three months, insiders bought 70,272 shares of company stock worth $10,475,059.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

