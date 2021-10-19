Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share by the shipping company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Teekay LNG Partners has increased its dividend payment by 67.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Teekay LNG Partners has a payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

NYSE TGP opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $17.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGP. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teekay LNG Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.16% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

