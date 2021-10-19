Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Adam C. Vandervoort Sells 2,000 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $136.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.78. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $33,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

