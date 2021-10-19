Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,748 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,848 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323,274 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after buying an additional 1,244,967 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,704,000 after purchasing an additional 478,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himension Fund lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Fund now owns 795,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,247,000 after purchasing an additional 369,013 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

TDOC stock opened at $136.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.67 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,864. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.