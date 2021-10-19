Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TELNY. Zacks Investment Research cut Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.44. 94,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.51. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $18.78.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

