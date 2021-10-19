Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Tellurian reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.69 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of Tellurian stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. 8,507,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,930,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $5.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,814 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 378.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 547,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 433,210 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

