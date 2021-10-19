Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,534,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,584,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $143,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TS. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 1,038.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

TS stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

