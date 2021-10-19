Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Short Interest Update

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,680,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the September 15th total of 25,540,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several analysts recently commented on TME shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $20,244,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,170,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,474,000 after purchasing an additional 432,861 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 660.6% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 907,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 787,836 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $2,592,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 107.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 703,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 363,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

