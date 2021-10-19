Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,056 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Teradyne by 142.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 53.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after acquiring an additional 828,666 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 961.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after buying an additional 556,669 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

Shares of TER traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.26. 4,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,970. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

