Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF)’s share price fell 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 7,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 48,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on shares of Thai Beverage Public in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.

Thai Beverage Public Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of beverage. It operates through the following segments: Spirits, Beer, Non-alcoholic Beverage, and Food. The Spirits segment produces and sell spirits products. The Beer segment manufactures branded beer products.

