The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

