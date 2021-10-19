The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $50.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stephens from $58.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.80.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.